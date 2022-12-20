Guest opinion: Beth Amsel: The Environment is actually something

By Beth Amsel

Living in Colorado, we’re lucky to have nearly 300 days a year of abundant sunshine, a plethora of short grass prairie open space, world-class skiing and mountain wilderness within easy reach (I-70 traffic notwithstanding). But the perks of western living come with environmental and municipal challenges that would be most effectively managed by unified communities’ concerted and coordinated efforts. Drought, extreme weather events, extreme heat days, floods, high ozone and poor air quality days, wildfires, orphan gas wells, industrial pollution. The list seems long and untenable, even without the added specter of climate change, but we have a road map for management and it starts with cooperation.

For too long, we have forgotten the “we the people” part of the Constitution’s preamble. We may have differing ideas of how to approach environmental issues, but we seem to have lost the thread that these issues affect us all, whether we pull the levers for R or D. Professional political organizations with deep financial ties to industry have a vested interest in keeping Americans at each other’s throats, cultivating political affiliation as tribal identity, encouraging political identity to be as deeply held as religious affiliation, and artificially prying the cultural divide wider and wider till we no longer see our neighbors as fellow Americans with divergent ideas but as enemies. We are not enemies. It would behoove us all to take a pause from this blood sport enabled by social media’s algorithmic dopamine delivery system and think about what we want for our communities.

Since the early 1980s, anti-regulatory and pro-energy business interests have hitched their wagon to the Grand Old Party and pitted themselves against any and all environmental policy. But it wasn’t enough to fight regulations in congress and in court. Public Policy Right groups like The Heritage Foundation, a group whose founding was for promoting business unfettered by any government oversight in order to maximize profits for shareholders, realized quickly that the most effective way to influence congress and promote friendly legislation wasn’t just to pay inordinate sums of money to political lobbyists but to convince Americans that it is downright patriotic to support the very policies that favor industry. That included demonizing the very idea of environmentalism as patently “un-American” and distilling the debate down to either pro-economy or pro-environment factions. When American citizens began to tie their identity to the values by promoting these groups, equating free markets with individual freedom, what began as a conflict between private industry and the U.S. government’s regulatory system, turned into an existential fight between citizens and the U.S. government and, ultimately, U.S. citizens against one another.

It wasn’t always this way. Richard Nixon, the Republican president remembered primarily for resigning in the midst of the Watergate scandal, ushered in the “environmental decade” by signing into law the National Environmental Policy Act in 1970 that paved the way for the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and signed into law landmark environmental legislation that is still with us today: the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Conservation Act, the Clean Water Act.

The two words “climate” and “change” have been rendered toxic by fossil fuel corporations, industry public relations firms, and GOP politicians who capitalize on anger, fear, and division to gain votes, all while ExxonMobile actually invests more than $15 billion between now and 2027 on lower-emission initiatives. This has the effect of poisoning the honest conversations “we the people” need to be having with one another about what we want our communities to look like.

Lastly, we need an initiative to bring empathy and compassion back into our sense of purpose as Americans. A wildfire might not affect us personally, but we can care about those who have had their lives destroyed by a wind-driven prairie inferno. We can be moved to agitate for change when we discover that children living within five miles of petrochemical processing plants have exponentially higher rates of asthma and hospitalizations. We can work for environmental justice for those long disenfranchised from the political system. A rising tide does, indeed, lift all boats for “we the people.”

Beth Amsel is a 51-year-old junior at CU majoring in history. Amsel lives in Boulder.