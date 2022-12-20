Categories
Harry gears up for major UK TV interview as Firm braces for new attack


Prince Harry is to sit down for an interview promoting the release of his memoir, Spare, this month, it has been claimed.

The Times reported the Duke of Sussex will speak with ITV’s Tom Bradby, a friend of the royal.

The interview will be released to coincide with the publication of Spare, which comes out on January 10.

This report will surely add concerns for the Palace, already bracing for the possible claims and criticism against the Royal Family and King Charles in particular expected to appear in the memoir.



