‘Harry & Meghan’ Is Yet Another Chip in the Armor of Royalty

Netflix’s newest six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan is the latest project in film and television to examine the British Royal Family with an increasingly critical eye.This arguably began with Netflix’s drama series The Crown, a fictionalized account of Queen Elizabeth II’s rise to power and of the family turmoil through the years. Since the series debut in 2016 and its subsequent success, we’ve seen a rise in intrigue about what happens beyond the palace gates, specifically regarding Princess Diana. From Kristen Stewart’s lauded turn as Diana in Spencer to a Broadway musical about Diana and several documentaries, they all examine the princess with empathy, adoration, and a sharp, critical eye toward the royal institution that many feel contributed to her untimely demise.





The arrival and swift, tumultuous exit of Meghan Markle from the British Royal Family has only magnified this criticism, spawning questions about what truly happened behind closed doors. Harry & Meghan, the six-part Netflix docuseries about the couple, takes us behind the curtain of both their love story and what truly led them to leave the family. The series offers an astounding firsthand insight into the family’s inner workings, dismantling the image of a glamorous and united front and revealing a family overcome by jealousy, spite, and a refusal to evolve from traditions of the past. While Harry & Meghan is a scathing critique of the British Royal Family and all it represents, the series’ director Liz Garbus never lets it veer into salaciousness or cruelty toward its subject matter.

‘Harry & Meghan’ Criticizes Britain’s Imperialist History

Harry & Meghan is, first and foremost, a journey through the couple’s whirlwind romance, but in examining the truth of it, we must also see and understand the storm of pain and trauma the couple weathered. In examining why the press attacked them with such ferocity and why Harry’s family disliked Meghan, Garbus often expands the scope to offer a crucial historical background of the institution. Episode 3 of Harry & Meghan opens with a cutting explanation of Britain’s corrupt role in world history. We typically associate the Queen’s most noble act with the creation of the Commonwealth, a group of 56 former territories of the British Empire. Many view it as a peaceful and unifying aspect of British rule that demonstrates the British Royal Family’s noble intentions. Harry & Meghan counters this with straightforward facts, explaining Britain’s imperialism and history of slavery, their vast Empire pillaging the wealth of countries full of mostly people of color. The Commonwealth, composed mainly of former territories of the British Empire, allows Britain to retain their wealth and power through this peaceful agreement with the nations it formerly ruled. In breaking down British tradition’s racist and imperialist history, Harry & Meghan provides crucial context for just how saddening it is to see the British Royal Family’s desire to maintain tradition at the expense of any progress.

The Royal Family’s Corrupt Relationship with the Royal Rota

Harry & Meghan incorporates these crucial bits of background on the royal institution while taking us through Meghan and Harry’s past few years chronologically. The first 3 episodes of Harry & Meghan chronicle the beginning of their love story to the lead-up to the wedding, and the final 3 episodes focus on the aftermath, their exit, and what has come after. In narrating their true experience, much comes to light about the mechanics of royalty, with the most glaring spotlight on the family’s insidious and exploitative relationship with the press, specifically the “Royal Rota,” the exclusive group of British newspapers including The Daily Mail and The Sun. With insightful interviews with a collection of historians, a former palace spokesperson, and British authors on the matter, Harry & Meghan thoroughly breaks down just how corrupt this relationship is. The British Royal Family must be popular to maintain their power, and their way of maintaining this popularity is not only through public appearances but, far more vitally, through the British press.

The British Royal Family has an unspoken pact with the British press; they give them tabloid fodder, and the press gives them relevance. This might not seem too bad at first glance, but Harry & Meghan breaks down how insidious this trade is when it’s jeopardizing the mental health and safety of family members. Meghan says they essentially fed her to the wolves, giving the Royal Rota free rein to attack her relentlessly without attempting to stop it. Even worse, Harry & Meghan presents damning evidence that the family, specifically William and Kate’s press office, could have likely even leaked information to the press; the trades were publishing information that only their team could have known. The comparisons often drawn between Meghan and Diana ring most true when Harry & Meghan examines family members’ jealousy of Meghan and Harry’s public popularity, which was likely one of the main factors in the subsequent quest to take them down from within. It dismantles any image of a glossy, glamorous, and happy family, instead painting a portrait of a family riddled with jealousy and extreme fear of new members who could usurp their own popularity.

Harry & Meghan paints a picture of a relationship with the press that extends far beyond public photo calls and is more accurately described as harassment. While some members are spared from this level of intrusion and can squash any negative stories, the institution throws other members, specifically Diana, and now Meghan, to the wolves. Meghan discusses with candor and raw emotion how her pleas to the palace to stop the racist vitriol and lies were ignored. Their antiquated traditions feel especially ridiculous through the series’ modern lens. Episode 4 of Harry & Meghan discusses the controversy around Meghan forgoing the traditional photocall outside the hospital after giving birth. Mere hours after birthing a child, a woman is expected to emerge from the hospital with her hair and makeup done, smiling and waving at the photographers. Meghan explains that she couldn’t do the photocall because of her long-term doctor’s hospital location, which she was told would not be equipped for a mass of photographers. Her compromise, a photocall at the palace a couple of days later, was met with absurd, horrendous, and unending hate.

‘Harry & Meghan’ is Raw and Emotional

Even without historical experts weighing in on the institutions’ corruption, the intimate interviews in Harry & Meghan with Meghan’s friends, family, and Harry himself are damning enough. In discussing how low Meghan got in her final months, to the point that she contemplated suicide, her mother and friends are brought to tears. The fear for her they felt is visceral and heartbreaking. She was suffering immensely as the family watched, did nothing, and continued to help the press attack her. Harry & Meghan makes it clear that their exit from the family was a matter of survival, and Harry eludes to things said about Meghan by his family behind closed doors that he doesn’t wish to repeat.

Meghan represented a new, more progressive vision of the British Royal Family. Not only was her public favor a threat, but so was all that she represents. As a woman of color who speaks about women’s issues and advocates for social change, she was a threat to tradition and therefore to the family’s power. Meghan somberly discusses that she tried absolutely everything possible to fit in and be liked, but she says to the camera “no matter what I did, they were still gonna find a way to destroy me.” Harry & Meghan is the latest blow to an institution fighting to uphold tradition amidst a constantly evolving world. Without attempts to progress and learn from their mistakes, it’s increasingly difficult to see how the shiny armor of the British Royal Family will withstand continued criticism from the media.