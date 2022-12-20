Here’s What “Avatar” Director James Cameron Had To Say About Matt

In 2019, Matt revealed that he was actually offered a starring role in the flick but had to say “no.”
According to Matt, he was presented a deal in which he would get 10% of the movie’s profits — which could have meant millions.
Avatar ended up becoming the highest-grossing movie ever, earning over $2 billion worldwide, meaning Matt could have made about $250 million.
He jokingly added, “And I really think you know, ‘Matt, you’re kind of like one of the biggest movie stars in the world, get over it.'”
James went on to explain that at the time, Matt had to do another Bourne film, and there was “nothing we could do about that.”
While Matt had to “regretfully decline” at the time, James says he’d love to have him make a cameo in the future.
“Must do it. We have to do it so the world is in equilibrium again. But he doesn’t get 10%, fuck that,” James concluded with a laugh.
Source link