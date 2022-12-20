High on Life Is Xbox Game Pass’ Biggest 2022 Launch, and the

Summary High On Life is the biggest Game Pass release of 2022, the biggest 3 rd party launch in Game Pass history, and the biggest single-player game launch on Game Pass ever.

Today, we’re happy to announce that High On Life — the comedy-shooter featuring charismatic talking guns from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games — is Xbox Game Pass’ biggest launch of 2022, the biggest 3rd party Game Pass launch of all time, and the biggest release of a single player-only game in the service’s history. Those stats are measured in terms of engagement, based on the number of hours played in the first five days of release.

“This was our first time launching a game with Game Pass,” said Mike Fridley, Studio Director and COO of Squanch Games, “and we’ve been blown away by the response from the players who have made us the most popular game on Game Pass right now. When Squanch Games was first created, it was to make the games we wanted to play – and Game Pass is helping us reach the players that want to play those games too.”

“High On Life is an incredibly unique title that we’ve been excited about for a long time,” said Matt Percy, General Manager of Content Planning at Xbox. “It’s fantastic to see so many Game Pass members jump into it at launch to experience Squanch’s story for themselves ahead of the holidays.”

High On Life tells the story of a regular teenager who gets embroiled in a galactic conflict after an alien cartel discovers humans can be used as drugs. Of course, the only recourse is to become a bounty hunter and take the whole cartel down. A mixture of classic shooting, light RPG mechanics, and outrageous humor, High on Life has proven a huge hit with fans across the world.

In a recent podcast interview with Larry Hryb, Xbox’s Major Nelson, co-creator Justin Roiland explained how much there is to find along the way, and encouraged players to journey “off the golden path” for plenty of deeply buried details and secrets. Inspired by Roiland’s own gaming interests, including Fallout 3, the team went above and beyond to prioritize extra voices, animations, and details that reflect player decisions. To learn more, check out the interview here.

Thank you to the Xbox community and those who have joined us on this quest to save this crazy world from the alien cartel. If you aren’t among the millions of players who are already exploring the world of High On Life yet, you can grab the game right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows, and with your Game Pass membership.