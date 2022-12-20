Holidays are extremely stressful times for pets

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – If you think holidays are stressful on you, think about how much anxiety your pets have.

The commotion, more visitors at their home, decorations, food; all this can pile on your pet, causing it to act out. Some signs for dogs under stress are being overly excited, jumping and begging for food and barking. Cats can be less tolerant of people or more withdrawn.

PetMD has suggestions to help your pets get through the holidays.

Make sure your pet has a place it can retreat to when things get too much, especially during holiday parties.

It might be a room, or a place in the corner with a bed, maybe some toys. Water and food should also be provided. Just make sure the area is cut off from guests.

If the weather is good, letting your pet outside is also an idea.

Whenever possible, ensure your pets’ routines are normal. Keep feeding and play times consistent. Play time is very important, as are regular walks. This helps your pet release stress in a healthy manner.

