House Ways and Means Committee votes to release years of Trump’s

Committee chairman Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) and ranking member Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) talk during a business meeting of the House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill on December 20, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday evening to publicly release redacted versions of federal income tax returns filed by former President Donald Trump when he was running for and serving in the White House.

The 24-16 vote along party lines came after the Democratic-controlled committee spent more than four hours in executive session discussing whether to make public the tax returns, and the manner of that release.

The committee received the tax records — which span from 2015 through 2020 — last month from the Internal Revenue Service after a three-year court battle to obtain them over Trump’s objections. The panel’s chairman, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., previously said the records would be used to evaluate how the Internal Revenue Service audits the tax returns of sitting presidents each year.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the ranking Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, told reporters after the vote that in addition to Trump’s personal income tax returns, the returns of eight related Trump business entities will be released, along with a report on Trump’s taxes. Brady had strongly argued against releasing the returns.

Another committee member, Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Penn., said it will take “a few days to a week in order to redact some info that needs to be redacted.”

Trump broke decades of political precedent by refusing to release his tax returns to the public as a candidate and as president.

The New York Times reported in 2020 that the billionaire real estate businessman had paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, and that same tiny amount the following year. Trump paid no income tax at all in 11 out of the 18 years that the Times examined after obtaining his tax-return data.

Tuesday’s vote was the latest in a series of negative developments for Trump, who last month announced he will seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

On Monday, a select House committee voted unanimously to refer Trump for criminal investigation and possible prosecution to the Department of Justice for his effort to reverse his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, which included pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify several states’ Electoral College slate.

After Tuesday’s vote, Neal said that lawmakers will have two days to file supplemental information or objections to the panel’s report on the returns.