Categories Entertainment How ‘Candy’ became song for ‘The Best Man’ wedding reception — Post author By Google News Post date December 20, 2022 No Comments on How ‘Candy’ became song for ‘The Best Man’ wedding reception — The Best Man: Untold stories from Taye Diggs, Regina Hall | EW.com Skip to content Top Navigation Close this dialog window Explore EW.com Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window View image How ‘Candy’ became the song for The Best Man‘s iconic wedding reception scene — and other untold stories this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines. Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags Candy, entertainment, entertainment news, entertainment weekly, ew, man., reception, song, wedding By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Morocco soars in popularity as a holiday destination → Machine learning could reveal how black holes grow Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.