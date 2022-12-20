Categories
US

How to Prepare Your Career, Money, and Personal Brand for the


Men in suits with banker bags. Jargon for the sake of jargon. Ninety-eight percent of funding for people with a Y chromosome. When it comes to traditional finance, women have not only been left out of the conversation, but completely dismissed and excluded. And Silicon Valley has been, historically and notoriously, a tech bro’s world—a shame since the industry has been among the fastest growing and most lucrative for decades, dating back to the dotcom boom of the 1990s. The ultimate result: major obstacles for women when it comes amassing wealth and attaining leadership positions. 

We hate for history to repeat itself but, unfortunately, we’ve got deja vu. Cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the Metaverse are getting all the hype. And all are part of Web3, which is, in short, the next iteration of the Internet. Similarly to how social media and e-commerce changed the way we live, work, and shop, Web3 will affect everything from your investment portfolio, to your future job prospects, online security, and more. McKinsey predicts that by 2030, the metaverse’s market value could skyrocket to $5 trillion. Yet, about 43 percent of men ages 18 to 29 have invested in, traded, or used a cryptocurrency, compared to 19 percent of their female peers, according to Pew Research. Out of 121 of the world’s leading crypto companies, only five included a woman founder (opens in new tab). Even women NFT artists are outnumbered in the space; research shows that 77 percent of NFT sales go to male creators, and women make up less than 20 percent of the market.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.