HPE expands GreenLake private cloud offerings

HPE has announced new features for its GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise, including Kubernetes support and workload-optimized instances.

HPE launched GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise in June. It’s an automated private cloud offering for enterprises looking to deploy both traditional workloads and cloud-native applications inside their data centers. The service includes virtual machines, bare metal workloads, and containers, all running on GreenLake’s on-premises consumption model.

Among the new services HPE announced is the option to deploy Kubernetes container services through Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) Anywhere. Customers can now run the same container runtimes on-premises that they use in the public cloud, with a consistent experience across both public and private clouds.

HPE also expanded the GreenLake Marketplace – a service in the same vein as the Apple App Store, but for GreenLake services – to include HPE GreenLake for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and the recently announced HPE GreenLake for VMware.

HPE GreenLake for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform adds support for Red Hat OpenShift to HPE GreenLake and provides customers a DevOps-based application development and hybrid cloud platform. The service provides management of containers across edge, data center and hybrid cloud environments.

Additionally, HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise now offers six workload-optimized instances for general purpose, compute, memory, and storage to optimize performance across a variety of mission critical workloads, all using the pay-as-you-go consumption model.

On the reporting front, HPE has rolled out enhanced consumption data to deliver improved usage and cost analysis of applications for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. Showback reporting is aimed at showing the actual costs of IT across corporate departments, and dashboard insights can help customers sharpen capacity planning and budgeting across their hybrid environment.

Lastly, HPE has introduced an early access program for HPE GreenLake for Data Fabric and HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics. This will allow developers to test the data fabric and analytics service prior to release.

HPE GreenLake for Data Fabric provides unified access to different data types stored across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments to deliver access to a trusted source of data. HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics provides a cloud-based software foundation to help end users develop and deploy data and analytic applications across hybrid cloud environments.