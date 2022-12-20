Humble Bundle’s Year-End Sale Has Some Incredible Deals

In case you hadn’t noticed, we’re in the thick of the holiday gaming sale season, and Humble Bundle is the latest retailer closing out the year with massive discounts.

There are hundreds of games and DLC packs on sale, including some huge discounts on special editions like the Civilization VI Anthology Edition for $30, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition for $40, and Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 for $60.

You can also save big on the XCOM Ultimate Collection, which bundles XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition, XCOM 2 Collection, and XCOM Chimera Squad for just $16.38 (down from $149)

There are also tons of AAA releases available, like the Days Gone PC version for $16.49 (normally $50) and Far Cry 6 for $19.79 (normally $60). If you’re looking for something smaller, there are plenty of indies on sale like Cult of the Lamb for $20 and Inscription for $12. Even some just-released titles are on sale, like River City Girls 2 for $36.

We cobbled together a list of some of the best discounts below–but fair warning that some of these deals only last for a few days, so head over to Humble and grab any that catch your eye.

If you feel like shopping around for more holiday gaming deals, check out our breakdowns for the year-end sales at GOG, Green Man Gaming, Xbox, PlayStation, and more.

Humble Bundle Winter Sale