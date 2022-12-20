Hundreds of people in London evacuated after gas main ruptures

Firefighters have evacuated around 150 people from properties in the City of London after a gas main ruptured. The London Fire Brigade has been scrambled the incident on Seething Lane at the junction of Crutched Fryers Lane in the capital. Around 150 people have been evacuated from commercial premises and offices. It is unclear when they will be allowed to return. Passing commuters have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

The London Fire Brigade wrote ion a tweet: “Firefighters are attending a ruptured gas main on Seething Lane at the junction of Crutched Fryers Lane in the City of London.

“Around 150 people have been evacuated from commercial premises and offices. Please avoid the area if possible.”

THIS IS A BREAKING STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW…