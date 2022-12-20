I Hate Suzie newcomers tease ‘painful’ second season

“We had two weeks of intense dance rehearsal but I found it very healing and therapeutic. It was nice to empty your brain,” he added.

Even so, viewers shouldn’t expect to see the most impressive performances of the season coming from Phil.

He teased: “I’m useless at dancing so it was very in character for me!

“To do something that physically exhausting and responsible, it’s good for your soul.”

After the emotional rollercoaster of I Hate Suzie’s first season, viewers are bound to be just as mentally exhausted as the cast was physically by the end of the drama’s latest three episodes.

I Hate Suzie Too premieres Tuesday, December 20 at 9pm on Sky Max and is available to stream on Sky Go now.