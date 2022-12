Ambient, comfortable lighting is in.





You don’t have to rely on overhead lighting.



Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock





There are many different lighting fixtures to choose from when designing a living room, and Yu told Insider that ambient lighting is still a popular choice.

“We should see more indirect lighting coming from coves and eye-level fixtures, with wall sconces doubling down on form and function,” she said. “More so, sconces are becoming sculptural as statement pieces or artwork.”

The designer added that you can save recessed lighting for the kitchen.