Its Been 25 Years Since “Titanic” Was Released, And Here’s What

Its been 25 years since Titanic was released in theaters!
Because everyone loves a good “then and now” and feeling like Old Lady Rose, let’s take a look at what the characters look like 25 years later…
Billy Zane played noted dipshit, Cal Hockley.
And here he is at the new Avatar premiere, which I’m guessing means he’s still tight with James Cameron.
Danny Nucci played Leo’s cute friend, Fabrizio.
He has a part in the Paramount+ series The Offer.
Frances Fisher played Rose’s stuffy mom, Ruth DeWitt Bukater.
She last appeared in eight episodes of the TV show The Sinner.
Bill Paxton played treasure hunter, Brock Lovett.
And here he is in his last public appearance:
Gloria Stuart played old Rose.
And here she was at her last public appearance in 2010:
She passed away in 2010 at 100.
Kathy Bates played Molly Brown.
She was last in 2020’s Home.
Victor Garber played the ship’s creator, Thomas Andrews.
He recently visited the cast of the off Broadway musical Titanique.
Leonardo DiCaprio played Jack Dawson.
This was him then; he was only 22 when the movie was released:
The last big movie he was in was 2021’s Don’t Look Up.
Kate Winslet played Rose.
This was her then; she was 22 when Titanic came out:
And here she is now at 47:
She’s in the new Avatar movie.
Alexandrea Owens-Sarno played the little girl Cora.
Jason Barry played Tommy Ryan.
His IG bio says he’s an actor, writer, and director.
Ewan Stewart played First Officer William Murdoch.
And here’s the most recent picture I could find of him:
He was in a play called The Royale in 2015.
Suzy Amis played Lizzy Calvert who was Rose’s granddaughter.
She quit acting in 1998 and married James Cameron in 2000.
Jonathan Hyde played J. Bruce Ismay.
He played Claudius in a production of Hamlet.
