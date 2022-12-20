Jacinda Ardern distances herself from Harry and Meghan after new show

The New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has distanced herself from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the filming of the pair’s new Netflix docuseries, which features the leader. Ardern’s office issued a statement today about her appearance in the show and insists that she was unaware that the couple were involved.

Netflix released a trailer for the seven part documentary series called Live to Lead, which is about celebrating “inspirational leaders” and is presented by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The docuseries, available via the streaming service on December 31, was made by a production company based in New Zealand called Blackwell & Ruth and is in association with Meghan and Harry’s production company, Archewell.

It is also in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and was inspired by the late South African Leader.

Ms Ardern, who is running a country where The King is head of state, featured in the trailer yesterday.

The statemend said: “In early March 2019 the prime minister was approached by the Mandela Foundation to participate in a project to develop accessible resources on key attributes of leadership targeted at aspiring young leaders around the world, based off a one-hour interview.