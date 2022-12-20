Jane Fonda’s milestone birthday is shared with wedding to her ex

Jane Fonda, 84, turns 85 tomorrow and has lots to celebrate after announcing she was in remission after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

However, the date, December 21st, shares more significance to the Hollywood star as it was the date she married her “favourite” husband, Ted Turner.

The pair were married in 1991 when Jane was in her early fifties, with the star having already been married twice.

Although both parties acknowledge they attempted to fix things with marriage counselling, their official separation was announced in January 2000.

In 2016, five decades after she found stardom, Jane auctioned off 800 personal items, including her wedding dress and engagement ring from Ted.