Jeff Brazier’s wife Kate breaks silence after heartbreaking split

Kate Dwyer has shared a heartbreaking message about spending Christmas without loved ones. TV personality Jeff Brazier, 43, and his estranged wife split after nine years together, the pair recently revealed.
Yesterday, Jeff shocked fans when he announced they had decided to go their separate ways “earlier this year” after almost a decade together.
Since then, Kate has taken to social media to share a heartbreaking message following their split.
“Someone you know is preparing for their first Christmas without their husband, wife, mother, father, brother, sister, daughter or son,” the statement read.
“Be kind, be generous, give love, give help; if nothing else. just don’t give people a hard time,” she added in a post obtained by The Sun.
Jeff welcomed two sons with his late partner Jade Goody, who tragically died of cervical cancer in 2009.
The presenter, who raised sons Bobby, 19, and Freddie, 18, after their mum’s death, met Jade after he starred in Channel 4’s Shipwrecked, while she had risen to fame on the third series of Big Brother.
In his post this morning, Jeff shared an update with his followers, saying: “If sharing was easy we wouldn’t have so many issues in the world but i tell you what, giving myself the right to be supported yesterday really really helped.
“I think there’s something about ‘loneliness’ that resonates deeply,” he continued.
