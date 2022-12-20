Jeremy Clarkson should be banned for ‘grotesque’ Meghan Markle comment





Jeremy Clarkson should be banned from TV following his controversial remarks about the Duchess of Sussex, an SNP MP has argued. John Nicolson, SNP shadow culture secretary and MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, has written to ITV ‘s chief executive requesting that Mr Clarkson should be taken off the air.

Mr Nicolson shared the letter with Dame Carolyn Julia McCall who has led ITV since 2019 on Twitter. He said: “Following grotesque comments made about the First Minster and The Duchess of Sussex, I do not believe Jeremy Clarkson should be allowed back on our screens. “I’ve written to the Chief Executive of ITV.” In the letter itself Mr Nicolson, a journalist by profession, said that he has always defended the freedom of the press but that Mr Clarkson’s comments had “crossed a line” and weren’t compatible with a public service broadcaster.

He said: “As a member of parliament and a journalist by profession, I have consistently defended the freedom of the press. “However, this has crossed a line. “Using the names of a democratically elected First Minister of Scotland and the Duchess of Sussex alongside that of a serial killer is grotesque. “Expressing a scatological, misogynistic fantasy that Meghan Markle might be assaulted with faeces is an insight into a disturbed mind, openly expressing violence hate speech. READ MORE: Prince Harry’s Nottingham Cottage claim debunked after expert analysis

He also noted that there would be “considerable public interest in how ITV responds” as Mr Clarkson has shown no “no repentance” for his comments. The Sun have taken down Mr Clarkson’s column from his website claiming this was done with his agreement. Writing on Twitter, Mr Clarkson admitted: “Oh dear, I’ve rather put my foot in it,” claiming that he was referencing a scene in the fantasy series Game of Thrones. Throughout his career, Mr Clarkson has been involved in a number of high profile controversies. In 2011, on The One Show he called for striking workers to be executed in front of their families. In 2015, he was sacked from the BBC after punching producer Oisin Tymon who needed hospital treatment after calling him a “lazy Irish c***”.