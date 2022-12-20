Johnny Depp hope delivered for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 return





Pirates of the Caribbean boss Jerry Bruckheimer has just delivered a rare interview where he spoke candidly about the future of the series. At the moment, fans have been left wondering if and when Pirates 6 will hit cinemas – and if Johnny Depp would be involved. Disney fans have now received their most promising update yet.

After the release of the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film, Salazar’s Revenge, Depp was axed from the swashbuckling series in 2018. The news followed allegations that he had been abusive towards his wife at the time, Amber Heard. Since then, a brutal and public court battle has taken place over the past few years. Depp ultimately won the battle, earning him a staggering $10 million in damages. The trial even included Depp telling the lawyers and judge that he would “never” return to play Captain Jack Sparrow in the future. With that said, Bruckheimer – who is a close friend of Depp, as well as his boss – was quizzed over the Edward Scissorhands star’s future in the series. Following Depp’s win in the court battle against Heard, Bruckheimer was asked whether this meant Disney would make him the film series protagonist once again. He replied: “You’d have to ask [Disney]. I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know.” With that said, he spoke about his own hopes for the future of the series.

Bruckheimer said: “I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.” Depp’s story as Captain Jack Sparrow is nowhere near done, so if he were to return he would still have plenty of content to act out. Interestingly enough, however, Bruckheimer also revealed that there are not one but two Pirates of the Caribbean movies in the pipeline from Disney. On the delay for Pirates 6, Bruckheimer said: “Oh God, they’re all hard. I think we’re getting very close on that one, too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast.”

With that said, Bruckheimer added: “The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we’ll get both of them.” Earlier this month, Robbie revealed in an interview that her Pirates of the Caribbean movie was no longer in production. She told Vanity Fair: “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess [Disney] don’t want to do it.” Bruckheimer disagreed entirely, however. After being asked about Robbie’s shelved movie, he says it’s still very much on the cards

Bruckheimer said: “It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first — or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story.” There have been no further details about the second Pirates movie, which we now know focuses on a “younger cast”. Fans have also been left in the dark over whether Depp will be making a comeback in the near future. The Pirates of the Caribbean films are available to watch on Disney Plus now. SOURCE / SOURCE