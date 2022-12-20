Justin Bieber Called His New H&M Line “Trash” And Told Fans Not

After Justin Bieber furiously called his new H&M merchandise line “trash” and claimed he didn’t authorize the designs, the fast-fashion company said in a statement that it had followed “proper approval procedures.”

Bieber posted about his frustrations in an Instagram story on Monday. “I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permissions and approval SMH I wouldn’t buy it If I were you,” Bieber wrote to his 270 million followers.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it, don’t buy it,” he continued in a second story post.

A spokesperson for H&M refuted Bieber’s claims in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” the statement reads. “Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online.”

According to a Bieber fan page, @jbiebertraacker, the H&M merchandise included a short sweatshirt dress featuring a black-and-white picture of Bieber himself, and a bright pink oversize hoodie reading: “I miss you more than life.” That line is a lyric from Bieber’s hit song “Ghost.”