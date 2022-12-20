Kate is terrific in tartan as she honours Queen Elizabeth II

For her latest appearance, Kate opted for a mid-length coat.
It was a tartan pattern of dark green and navy blue in wool, perfect for the wintery outdoor occasion.
The coat boasted bright gold buttons across the front of the coat and the cuffs.
Kate’s coat was the Holland Cooper Double Breasted Coat, currently retailed online at £749.
It is described on the official website as a “longline sophisticated wool coat” with a “more-relaxed silhouette than some of our super-fitted tailoring”.
“Perfect to layer with a classic tee or styled with our super-chunky knitwear.
“Made from the finest UK woven wools, this coat has been hand cut and proudly made in England.”
Kate fans can also get the look in camel or grey – “Prince of Wales Mono” – for the same price.
The gorgeous blue jewel was in keeping with the navy and green theme of Kate’s outfit.
The Princess went gloveless on this chilly day as she picked up a shovel to do some planting.
She wore her long tresses in loose waves cascading over her shoulders.
Makeup wise, the Princess went for a natural look, with just a sweep of blush, contour and pale pink lipstick with a subtle smokey eye.
