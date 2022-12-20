Kate & William show ‘strength’ in Christmas card unlike Harry &

Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, were recently in New York to receive an award at the Ripple of Hope Awards. The royal couple later chose a photograph from this event to be their official Christmas card.

In contrast, Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 40, had a professionally taken photograph to be their official Christmas card picture.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posed alongside their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, in Norfolk where they have a residence called Anmer Hall.

Body language and behavioural expert Darren Stanton compared the two royal families’ Christmas cards for Express.co.uk.

Darren Stanton is a former police officer with the Derbyshire police with a degree in psychology, who used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects.

