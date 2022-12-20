King Charles ‘seems like a changed man’ as he dances with public

Last Friday, December 16, King Charles visited JW3 London, a Jewish community centre that acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in North London. Charles met with a group of Jewish people who were also survivors of the Holocaust. The monarch was seen dancing and laughing with them.

The Royal Family shared photos of Charles last week with survivors of the holocaust at the community centre in North London.

The royal account tweeted: “As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah, The King today joined holocaust survivors for a reception at @JW3London – a community centre that acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in North London.”

Body language expert Judi James analysed the King’s actions during the visit, comparing his style of dancing with his late mother’s.

She said: “Although his mother the late Queen would often be seen enjoying dancing, her outings tended to be elegant ballroom style dancing or Scottish reels, or even something country and Western with Philip.

