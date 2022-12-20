King Charles urged to issue statement in support of Meghan Markle

Afua’s opinion divided ITV viewers, with Reshen tweeting: “The Royal Family very rarely makes statements about personal attacks against its members of the family. That’s literally what they always do. Nothing new here.”

R Leigh-Hamilton said: “Royals will hopefully stay out and say nothing, free speech is free speech regardless, I support Mr Clarkson.”

Jen B added: “She makes a fair point, why was it printed in the first place?”

The Sun has been contacted by Express.co.uk for comment

Good Morning Britain continues on weekdays between 6am and 9am on ITV.