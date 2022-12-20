Lainey Wilson, Ian Bohen Discuss the Future of Abby + Ryan’s

Yellowstone spoilers ahead.

Lainey Wilson is starring in the role of singer-songwriter Abby on the current season of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, and on the latest episode, her character experienced some drama with love interest, Ryan (played by Ian Bohen). After Ryan was chosen by Rip Wheeler to leave the ranch for a year, the couple had a bit of a dust-up, and their relationship was left in question. Wilson and Bohen appeared together on Instagram live after the show to break down all the action and share some behind-the-scenes details.

Wilson says the episode is one of her favorites she has acted in so far because she got to show her “feisty side.” That feisty side included a squabble with Ryan at the fair when Wilson’s character found out her new love would be leaving. When Ryan told Abby he was following his dream, Abby responded, “I just wish that dream was me,” and they then parted ways. Bohen said that scene, and that line specifically, was an especially poignant moment in the episode.

“That’s a very pivotal place to leave our relationship right now — to put it on pause,” he says. “We’re not leaving it at all.”

“It can’t end that way. It cannot,” Wilson responded.

“We’ve put too much into the build that it has to go forward,” Bohen adds. “That’s what our writer loves to do is kind of hurt everybody with the trauma in between and then make them wait.”

The two actors also chatted about how natural it was to shoot the scene. Wilson says the scene reminded her of a situation from her past, so she was able to use use those memories as fuel for the scene.

“That scene for me, specifically, was something that I had kind of dealt with years ago — a certain, specific story,” she says. “I really got to channel those feelings and those emotions in the moment. It was like it was happening all over again.”

Bohen also commented on the “easy” and free flowing nature of filming the scene. He said when they were done filming the first take, the crew looked slightly shocked by the performance.

The two also talked about their respective careers and the friendship they have formed through the show. Bohen told viewers they often spend time together off set with friends and “go to the river, go to have burgers, go to have tequila.”

Bohen also shared his desire to sing and write songs himself, telling Wilson that they are going to “wind up doing a duet” someday.

“On the show?” Wilson asked.

“Well, that’s a stretch,” Bohen responded.

Related Videos