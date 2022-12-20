Lenovo announces a new eco-friendly wireless keyboard and mouse

Lenovo’s newest wireless keyboard/mouse combo can last up to three months on a singe charge. Both components are made from ocean-bound and post-consumer recycled plastics. The combo can be purcahsed for EUR 79 (US$83)

Lenovo has unveiled a new wireless keyboard/mouse combo alongside the 4K webcam and laptops. The company claims that up to 65% of materials used in both devices are recycled ocean-bound plastics. Both devices use the same 2.4 GHz dongle and can handle up to three connections simultaneously. They will be available for purchase in July 2023 for EUR 79 (US$83).

Given its relatively affordable price, Lenovo’s wireless keyboard/mouse combo lacks the bells and whistles found in higher-end offerings like Logitech’s MX Master 3S and mechanical keyboards. However, the wireless mouse comes with four programmable buttons and allows for on-the-fly DPI adjustment. The optical sensor can track almost any surface and has a maximum DPI of 4,000.

Lenovo claims one can run the keyboard and mouse for up to three months on a single charge, although the keyboard might give way a lot sooner depending on the workload. The left and right click buttons on the mouse and the keyboard can endure up to 10 million clicks before failure. The keyboard/mouse combo supports Windows Swift Pair connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, and Bluetooth LE.