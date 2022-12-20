Lily Collins opens up on Emily in Paris filming injury

As well as the season three trailer, viewers were able to gain major insight into the instalment after Gabriel star Lucas Bravo dropped some major hints.

He revealed: “It’s pretty self-explanatory. What made this show successful will be in the next season with more twists.

“Everything is just amplified. I feel like Darren [Star] went a bit crazy with writing this season.

“He’s living with us and writing as we shoot so he’s getting inspired by our own lives, and the things we say, and the places we go to, and he just injects the Darren Star magic bubble in the middle of all that and it just goes sideways,” he told Digital Spy.

Emily in Paris season 3 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21