Lionel Messi beats picture of an egg for Instagram world record

Messi’s post shows him being lifted aloft by his Argentina team-mates while he is lifting the World Cup trophy. It also includes a number of different pictures of him holding the trophy up high, along with the caption: “CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!.

“So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it… Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us.

“We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians…

“We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We’re seeing each other very soon.”