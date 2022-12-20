Loaded handgun found in traveler’s carry-on at HIA

A loaded gun was found in a traveler’s carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at Harrisburg International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.The TSA said an officer stopped the Florida resident with a 9mm handgun on Thursday.It was the 10th gun TSA officers have caught at the HIA checkpoint so far this year. It’s a record-high number in a single year in the 21-year history of the TSA.”Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on their mission – especially during the busy holiday travel period,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times and know that it cannot go through an airport security checkpoint. This individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty – a penalty for carrying a weapon that was recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.”Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Details on how to properly travel with a firearm are posted on the TSA website.

WGAL TSA officers have found a record high number of guns at the HIA security checkpoint in 2022.

