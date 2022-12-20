Majority of pensioners have now received £600 Winter Fuel Payment

But, it must be noted that according to the charity Independent Age, Pension Credit has the lowest take-up of all income-related benefits and if every eligible pensioner received the payment they were entitled to, it estimates it could lift roughly 400,000 of those out of poverty at the time the research was conducted.

The average Pension Credit award is worth over £3,500 a year and the online Pension Credit calculator is on hand to help pensioners check if they’re likely to be eligible and get an estimate of what they may receive.

Alongside this, households receiving certain benefits – including Pension Credit – could be eligible for extra money between now and the end of March 2023 via Cold Weather Payments.

These payments come in the form of an automatic bank top-up of £25, paid to eligible households when the average temperature has been recorded as, or is forecast to be, zero degrees or below over seven consecutive days at the weather station linked to an eligible person’s postcode.