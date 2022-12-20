Man, 50, experienced ‘loose’ stools prior to cancer diagnosis

Mr Williamson, who was 50 at this time, said: “I had lost a lot of weight in a short space of time, was tired, thirsty and urinating frequently. I was admitted to hospital, on the verge of ketosis, a metabolic state characterised by high levels of ketone in the blood, caused by low glucose availability.

“As a result of this I was confirmed as being type 1 diabetic. Significantly, at the time there was no real medical reason why I had suddenly developed this condition at the age of 50, as it is more commonly diagnosed in younger children and not usual to acquire this in later life.

“No further follow-up investigations or tests were made. Just content that a further diagnosis had been made, I came to terms with the daily routine of injecting insulin and testing my sugars – though I have to admit, struggled with managing the appropriate recommended diets and reduced alcohol.”

But in January 2015, he returned to mhisGP with further complaints of stomach pains, back pain and generally not really feeling well.

READ MORE: Man, 54, endured left shoulder pain that ‘worsened with movement’ before cancer diagnosis