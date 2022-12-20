Mansion where Harry and Meghan filmed Netflix doc asks $33.5M

A buzzy show’s set is looking for a new owner.

The Montecito, California compound where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shot their highly anticipated six-part Netflix docuseries has hit the market. The property, which is listed Ryan Malmsten at Santa Barbara Brokers, asks $33.5 million.

The sprawling two-story estate where the couple shared a succession of bombshell claims not only features ties to the endlessly profiled couple, but also a host of lavish amenities. Set on over 2 acres of landscaped grounds boasting ocean and mountain views, the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion has a gym, a theater, a bar, a game room, a meditation room and a pool. There is also a a five-car garage, as well as various technological perks including a generator, solar power and a grey water irrigation system.

A quick flip through the listing images shows the series’ viewers some very familiar glimpses. Of particular note are the home’s arched windows, particularly those in the great room, where Markle gives her individual interviews on the series — the topics of which include not fitting in with the royals and security threats — with the windows visible in the background. And through those windows, the Pacific Ocean.

This isn’t the home where the couple lives with their children, however. That title goes to another property in Montecito, which cost them nearly $15 million in 2020. It’s reportedly the first home they’d ever owned — and in the series, Markle reveals that she miscarried her second child the morning after moving in.

An aerial view of the property. Jim Bartsh

A highly recognizable great room from the series. Jim Bartsh

The guest house with exterior fireplace. Jim Bartsh

The pool and ocean views. Jim Bartsh

Inside this listed spread, the primary suite has a full wall of doors leading out onto a wraparound terrace, as well as an ensuite primary bath with a separate dual-head shower and tub. Other bedrooms also have outdoor access.

In the bar area, luxe stools are set at a table between two arched columns, looking out onto floor-to-ceiling shelves of glasses. A huge island defines the tile-floored kitchen, which opens up seamlessly into the beamed family room.

“Flexible spaces both inside and out make this an intimate home for 2 yet can easily accommodate crowds of over 200,” the listing further notes.

A stone path leads to a separate guest house set among the lush landscaping. The luxurious yet quaint visitor abode has an exterior chimney and fireplace on its pebbled front lawn area.

The outdoor area offers organic vegetable beds, citrus orchards, banana trees, chicken coops, “secret gardens” and a private well for “sustainable sensibility,” according to the listing.

This week, the two announced their most recent feature is far from their last, and they will be doing yet another Netflix docuseries. This one, a seven-parter called “Live to Lead,” will have interviews from leaders including Gloria Steinem, Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.