Market At Water Street Tampa Opening January 2023 + History





Hello and happy Wednesday! I’m back in your inbox this morning to walk you through everything you need to know about what’s happening locally. In today’s Daily, we’ll cover these stories and more:

The Market at Water Street Tampa is coming in January 2023 with more than 50 local food and wellness vendors.

The Tampa Bay Rays will split their spring training between St. Petersburg and Orlando.

Tampa Bay History Center has a number of events coming in 2023. But first, today’s weather: Sun and areas of low clouds. High: 72 Low: 62.

Here are the top stories today in Tampa: 1. The Tampa Bay Rays are planning to split training between Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista and Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The MLB baseball team’s Port Charlotte facility was damaged during Hurricane Ian. (St. Pete Patch)

2. The Market at Water Street Tampa is coming in January 2023 and will feature more than 50 local food and wellness-focused vendors and artisans each month. The market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Sunday of every month, starting Jan. 15, 2023, and run through the end of the year. The market will celebrate community events including Black History Month, International Women’s Day, Pride Month, and more. (CarlosEats.com) 3. The Tampa Bay History Center is making plans for 2023 with a number of upcoming events in the new year. Planned events include a Black History Month Reception, Hillsborough County Women’s Hall of Fame, Etched Feathers: A History of the Printed Bird, and Key West and The Florida Keys: Mapping the History of the Conch Republic exhibit. (That’s So Tampa)

4. Hillsborough County workers are complaining about payroll problems with a new company hired by the county. The payroll problems are leaving county employees stressed ahead of the holidays on tight budgets. “Bargaining unit employees and supervisor pay have both been affected, right in the middle of the holiday season, and after going above and beyond in the Hurricane Ian recovery process,” AFSCME Florida union organizer Miguel Gonzalez said. (Creative Loafing Tampa) 5. Tampa Electric Co. and Peoples Gas are moving to Midtown Tampa in 2025. The move will relocate 900 employees from downtown Tampa to Midtown. Experts said the move will not impact downtown Tampa much since there are a number of other businesses moving to the area that will replace them. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Business Journal)

Patch deals of the day: If you need a last-minute gift and don’t want to brave the crowds, here’s something to consider. These limited-time offers — hand-selected by the Patch Deals team — can be purchased instantly. You can then let the recipient know what’s headed their way and skip the whole wrapping presents fiasco altogether. * $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card (89 percent off) — Pay just $11 and get $100 to spend at participating local restaurants. * Sam’s Club 1-Year Membership (50 percent off) — Save on groceries, kitchen supplies, electronics and more — plus save up to 60 percent on hotel accommodations around the world. * Skoove Premium Piano Lessons (87 percent off) — Get a lifetime subscription on interactive piano and keyboard lessons for beginners, intermediate and advanced players.

(Patch may earn a commission on purchases. All deals are as of publication and could change.) Today in Tampa: Cookies And Cocoa With Santa Public Skate at AdventHealth Center Ice. (11 a.m.)

at AdventHealth Center Ice. (11 a.m.) Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park. (4 p.m.)

at Curtis Hixon Park. (4 p.m.) S’mores By The Fire at Armature Works. (5 p.m.)

at Armature Works. (5 p.m.) Movie Night: The Nightmare Before Christmas at DRIP YBOR. (7 p.m.)

at DRIP YBOR. (7 p.m.) Second Screen Presents: Female Trouble (1974). (7 p.m.) From my notebook: “Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Board of Directors has announced a funding commitment of $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties to rebuild the Gene Matthews Club in North Port that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.” (Tampa Bay Newswire)

to rebuild the Gene Matthews Club in North Port that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.” (Tampa Bay Newswire) Parents in Hillsborough County have started petitioning against the county’s redistricting plans . Concerns include school choices, the emotional impact on children, and property values. (Fox 13 Tampa)

. Concerns include school choices, the emotional impact on children, and property values. (Fox 13 Tampa) Hillsborough County Schools is considering building affordable housing for staff members amid rising rent prices. More conversations are expected in 2023 if the county moves forward with the plan. (ABC Action News) More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news! Featured businesses:

Events: Announcements: You’re all caught up for today. I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow morning with another update! — Carlos Hernandez About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.