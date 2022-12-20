Categories
Megan Fox wows in busty pink Barbie-inspired outfit and heels


Megan Fox, 36, looked better than ever as she posed alongside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, in Los Angeles last night.

The Jennifer’s Body star put on a leggy display in a skimpy miniskirt, decorated with silver sequins.

She contrasted the skirt with a corset top decorated with pale blue stripes and pink floral designs that put the spotlight on her ample assets.

Meghan then went for a Barbie theme with pink stilleto heels, a pink fluffy bag and also a fuzzy pink cardigan decorated with long ostrich feathers on the cuffs and collars.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly continued the pink theme with boots with pink soles but wore an all-white ensemble.



