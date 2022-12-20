Meghan and Harry accused of ‘worming into elite’





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of “worming their way into elite circles” with their latest Netflix series. After their documentary series ‘Harry and Meghan’ debuted on the streaming giant, the Sussex royals announced their latest series, ‘Live to Lead’.

In the show, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discuss and interview leaders, including late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate activist Greta Thunberg and feminist activist Gloria Steinem, who “fight for change.” Harry said the project, premiering Dec. 31, was inspired by Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first Black president. “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,” Harry and Meghan say, quoting Mandela. “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

However, Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For” podcast, told Fox News Digital that the Sussex royals discussing leadership “is like Rachel Dolezal teaching us about honesty”. She said: “Reminder: Harry is only given a platform because of his DNA and Meghan only has these opportunities because of her husband’s DNA. “They are not in the same league as Greta Thunberg or Nelson Mandela. “Harry and Meghan know that ‘You are who you associate with…’ – which is why they cling to their royal titles and create content like this so they can try to worm their way into these elite circles.” READ MORE: Harry gears up for major UK TV interview as Firm braces for new attack

Meanwhile, Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ will be released on January 10, and the royal is set to promote it in an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby. Mr Bradby, who presents the ITV News at Ten, got to know Prince William and Harry when he was a royal correspondent in the 1990s. In an interview with Meghan in 2019, he asked the Duchess about her mental health, to which she replied: “Look any woman when they’re, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s… “Yeah well I guess and thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.” In ‘Harry and Meghan’, the Duchess said the interview with Mr Bradby marked a turning point as she claimed she got the “opposite” of support after it was screened.