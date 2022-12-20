Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffer Netflix setback

Meghan and Harry’s new show will force the “Hollywood elite” who value their privacy to “distance themselves” from the couple, according to a royal commentator.

Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk that the show was intended to influence an American audience, which it might, however, it’s likely to push away any high-profile peers.

“Obviously the series is crafted to sway an American audience – which it could. Not all Americans will be privy to their dishonesty and the history,” Ms Schofield began.

The ToDiFor Daily founder added: “But overall, I think a product like this will make the Hollywood elite continue to distance themselves. Beyoncé doesn’t want you reading out private text messages on your reality show. Beyoncé, the Obamas, they value their privacy.”

During the show, the Sussexes revealed texts from Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle.