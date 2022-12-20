Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffer Netflix setback

Meghan and Harry’s new show will force the “Hollywood elite” who value their privacy to “distance themselves” from the couple, according to a royal commentator.
Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk that the show was intended to influence an American audience, which it might, however, it’s likely to push away any high-profile peers.
“Obviously the series is crafted to sway an American audience – which it could. Not all Americans will be privy to their dishonesty and the history,” Ms Schofield began.
The ToDiFor Daily founder added: “But overall, I think a product like this will make the Hollywood elite continue to distance themselves. Beyoncé doesn’t want you reading out private text messages on your reality show. Beyoncé, the Obamas, they value their privacy.”
During the show, the Sussexes revealed texts from Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle.
However, that could end up damaging the Sussexes’ reputation more than the Firms, according to Ms Schofield.
“I think that the royal family will survive this reality show. Ultimately, it is not a positive reflection on Harry and Meghan. They look like they are in constant conflict,” she said of the show.
Harry & Meghan was released on Netflix in two parts, each time three episodes of a six part series, on December 8 and 15.
The show has sparked huge debate among royal watchers and in the media. So far, there has been no official response from the Palace following the release, however there have been reports that King Charles III will officially invite Harry and Meghan to his coronation next year.
