Meghan Markle’s ‘hidden gems’ in Paris

One of the Duchess’s favourite European cities was Paris. She shared her favourite “hidden gems” on her blog. Meghan wrote: “Oh, how I love the city of lights. Yes, it has been romanticised in our minds from cinematic shots of the Eiffel Tower to long walks on the River Seine – from Before Sunrise to Amelie to Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless.
“The food, the accent, the je ne sais quoi of the women with their inherent chicness – I sigh un petit peu just typing this.”
The Duchess of Sussex’s friend Elettra Wiedemann, the American food editor and fashion model, shared her top Paris tips with Meghan.
Meghan wrote: “The Tig Insider Guides are something I’m quite protective over – they are the source of intel for a cherished trip; they are riddled with hidden gems, sourced from friends whose taste I trust implicitly, and reflective of The Tig’s love for unearthing off the beaten track excitement that one won’t find flipping through a guide book.”
Stylish as ever, Meghan recommended two gorgeous hotels in Paris, one of which she described as a “home away from home”.
Meghan wasn’t the only celebrity to love L’Hotel in St Germain, as the charming hotel was also the last home of Oscar Wilde.
She wrote: “Its charming size, amazing staff and very French decor make you feel like you are at your home away from home – that is, if your home is absolutely stunning and draped in beautiful velvets and Parisian tiles.”
Meghan also loved the hotel’s private hammam where guests can enjoy full reign over the subterranean pool, steam room and treatment suite.
But the Duchess also offered a budget hotel suggestion, for tourists who don’t have the money to splurge on L’Hotel.
Hotel Grandes Ecoles is located in Paris’s 7th arrondissement and Meghan described it as “budget friendly”.
She wrote: “I remember them doing a lovely free breakfast in the little garden. The hotel rooms are cute and clean, but basic.
“The 7eme is also the University District so there are lots of fun bars and restaurants!”
Paris is one of the world’s leading tourist destinations and travellers may be overwhelmed when it comes to planning an itinerary.
Meghan recommended tourists head to the Marais, saying: “Take a lovely walk around the Marais starting on my favourite street, Rue de Rosier.
“You can start here and get lost in the utterly charming old streets, full of shops, cafes and restaurants.”
Le Marais is one of Paris’s most popular quarters and is packed with boutique shops, galleries and LGBTQ+ bars.
The neighbourhood was also once the city’s Jewish Quarter and is still home to some of the city’s best kosher restaurants.
Meghan also advised tourists to head to Versailles, saying: “One thing you must do is Versailles.
“Skip the Palace if it’s crazy and go see Marie Antoinette’s ‘country house’ on the opposite side of the property.
“It’s so incredible and charming, you can still feel her there, she really comes alive! Bring a picnic and eat lunch in the Versailles gardens!”
