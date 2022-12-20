Meghan Markle’s ‘hidden gems’ in Paris

One of the Duchess’s favourite European cities was Paris . She shared her favourite “hidden gems” on her blog. Meghan wrote: “Oh, how I love the city of lights. Yes, it has been romanticised in our minds from cinematic shots of the Eiffel Tower to long walks on the River Seine – from Before Sunrise to Amelie to Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless.

“The food, the accent, the je ne sais quoi of the women with their inherent chicness – I sigh un petit peu just typing this.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s friend Elettra Wiedemann, the American food editor and fashion model, shared her top Paris tips with Meghan.

Meghan wrote: “The Tig Insider Guides are something I’m quite protective over – they are the source of intel for a cherished trip; they are riddled with hidden gems, sourced from friends whose taste I trust implicitly, and reflective of The Tig’s love for unearthing off the beaten track excitement that one won’t find flipping through a guide book.”

Stylish as ever, Meghan recommended two gorgeous hotels in Paris, one of which she described as a “home away from home”.

