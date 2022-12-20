Mercedes-Benz steps into the Metaverse with five NFT trademark

Editor’s Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today’s must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – Mercedes-Benz Group AG, the German multinational automotive powerhouse, has become the latest company to step into the Metaverse by filing a total of five trademark applications for its own line of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Licensed trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed the trademark applications by Mercedes in a tweet posted on Monday, which showed that the car manufacturer filed its applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on December 14.

According to the information provided by Mr. Kondoudis, the trademark filings are for “Mercedes Benz, Mercedes, S-Class, G-Class, and Maybach,” with the company claiming that it plans to use the trademarks to develop NFTs, virtual clothing and goods, virtual vehicle parts, financial services, and cryptocurrency trading.

This move from Mercedes is not totally unexpected as multiple companies have moved to file trademark applications to secure their intellectual property in the Metaverse.

Previously, Daimler South East Asia, which is a part of the Mercedes-Benz Group, announced the development of a data-sharing network dubbed Acentrink that is built using blockchain technology and operates on the Polygon network. Acentrink allows businesses to purchase, sell and trade data in a decentralized setting.

Over the past three months, JPMorgan, Visa and Western Union have all filed crypto-related trademark applications signaling their intent to incorporate NFT technology into their business practices.

And it’s not just bankers and money transmitters that have shown an interest in staking their claim in the Metaverse, as Hyundai Motor Company became the first automaker to issue community-based NFTs in April of this year. Then in May, McLaren Automotive collaborated with MSO LAB to develop unique, limited-edition McLaren NFTs.

In September, American car manufacturer Ford Motor Company filed a total of 19 trademark applications across its major car brands, including Mustang, Bronco, Lincoln, Explorer and F-150 Lightning, among others.

Other notable brands that have filed trademark applications in 2022 include Rolex, Jack Daniels Whiskey, Viacom International, Paramount Pictures, and Formula One racing.