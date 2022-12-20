Microsoft to tackle cost of living crisis with new Xbox scheme?

It looks like Microsoft could be looking at ways to reduce costs for Xbox owners. According to a new survey discovered online, Microsoft is toying with the idea of introducing a budget tier for Xbox Game Pass. The cut-price tier would reportedly reduce the monthly subscription fee to just $3, which includes access to online multiplayer. Microsoft would make its money back by introducing adverts to the service, and by limiting some of the games available to subscribers.

According to Windows Central, first-party Xbox games would join the budget tier six months after release, instead of on launch day.

Subscribers would also lose access to many other Xbox Game Pass releases, including titles from Electronic Arts.

On the plus side, the inclusion of online multiplayer means you could enjoy games like Forza Horizon 5, Gears 5 and Halo Infinite with friends.

Adverts would reportedly play before games load up, which wouldn’t be too intrusive.

Microsoft is also thinking about introducing a family tier for Xbox Game Pass, which would contain all existing perks without any adverts.