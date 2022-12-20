Ministers accused of wasting taxpayers’ money on property estate

Poor management and a “lack of ambition” has left the taxpayer on the hook for costly leases and maintenance charges on the government’s £158bn portfolio of UK property, according to a report by MPs.

The findings by the House of Commons public accounts committee, published on Wednesday, took aim at Cabinet Office plans to manage the extensive estate, which includes offices, warehousing and specialist science buildings.

Earlier this year, the Cabinet Office announced a new strategy, including selling off £1.5bn worth of state-owned buildings and cutting £500mn from the estate’s operating costs.

However, the PAC said the plans, which amount to a roughly 2 per cent reduction in operating costs, were “not sufficiently ambitious”. The committee estimates that maintaining the portfolio costs the government £22bn each year, although Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP, PAC deputy chair, cautioned that “we couldn’t get a precise figure for managing this property because the cost of leases and facilities management were included in that figure”.

In 2018, ministers created the Government Property Agency as part of the Cabinet Office to manage a sprawling portfolio held by various departments. But its ability to do so effectively has been held back by crumbling IT systems and lack of a detailed understanding of conditions in the office market, the PAC wrote.

The database is close to two decades old and a replacement system has been delayed several times.

“The plague of ageing, inadequate data-systems strikes again, this time at the heart of government’s £158bn property estate,” said Clifton-Brown.

“The whole plan for a network of government office hubs across the UK appears to be in some disarray, with radical shifts in office space use and rental values, but the Cabinet Office simply hasn’t got enough grip on the facts on the ground to adapt,” he added.

The report also called into question plans to relocate civil servants from small offices in London to “hubs” in cities around the UK, noting the impact of the coronavirus crisis on working patterns. Across the country office occupation rates are far behind pre-pandemic levels, undermining the case for using larger offices.

It also questioned the government’s decision to take on lengthy leases on office buildings when the market appears to be turning. It cited in particular a recent decision by HM Revenue & Customs to sign six 25-year leases for new offices.

“Government is clinging to the idea it can sublet surplus spaces which are now considerably higher than market rent. The PAC has already warned that just won’t wash,” said Clifton-Brown.

The government said the plans outlined so far would “save the taxpayer £2bn over the next three years” and that consolidating staff into fewer larger workspaces would enable the closure of 130 offices by 2030.

“This saves the taxpayer millions of pounds while also allowing us to move 22,000 civil service roles out of London and into communities,” they added.