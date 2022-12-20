Mission possible: How the EU gas price cap finally came about

This article is an on-site version of our Europe Express newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday and Saturday morning

EU energy ministers spent all of yesterday locked in talks over the gas price cap, emerging with a long-awaited deal to place a €180 ceiling on the fuel, in another rabbit-out-of-the-hat moment for the Czech presidency of the bloc.

China and Russia are “sharing a toolkit” to undermine Nato, the US ambassador to the alliance has warned in an interview with the FT. And she’s also got warm words for the EU and its efforts to recognise the threat from Beijing, as we explain below.

And Berlin and Paris have called on US president Joe Biden to extend benefits contained in his flagship $369bn green economy stimulus package to European companies, in a bid to end what threatens to become a major transatlantic trade dispute. It doesn’t hurt to ask.

One hundred and eighty

It was branded “mission impossible” but in fact it was third time lucky for EU energy ministers as they agreed a method to cap gas prices in the bloc, writes Alice Hancock in Brussels.

They may have failed to find consensus at two previous meetings, quarrelling endlessly over the level of the cap, the type of gas contracts and the damage limitation measures that should be put in place if the cap played havoc on markets. But in the end, ministers reached a deal on a mechanism that will trigger when gas prices in the bloc reach €180 per megawatt hour and stay €35 per MWh above global liquefied natural gas prices for three days.

“I’m very glad we achieved the mission that seemed to be impossible,” Jozef Síkela, the Czech energy minister who chaired the meeting, told journalists. He was sporting a hoodie branded: “We will convene as many energy councils as possible”.

Certainly the Czechs have proved themselves to be a workhorse presidency. In November alone they oversaw 24 ambassadors meetings, 31 trilogues and 12 councils.

They have pushed through three Russia sanctions packages, an oil price cap, five emergency energy councils, banking reforms, and strong-armed Hungary into a deal to unblock its veto on several major proposals including €18bn-worth of aid for Ukraine and a global minimum tax deal.

They also dealt with a mammoth series of negotiations with the European parliament to finalise the EU’s landmark ‘Fit for 55’ climate law.

“I can’t think of many other presidencies that have had such challenges thrown at them,” said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson following Monday’s council.

The pats on the back overshadowed some less ambitious outcomes, however.

Of the five agreements that energy ministers managed to crack through on Monday, one to regulate methane emissions was deemed as making EU legislation on the issue “10 years out of date” by the respected climate NGO Clean Air Task Force.

An effort to increase the target for the amount of renewable power in the bloc from 40 to 45 per cent of its total energy mix fell flat and the price cap itself was met with a mixture of trepidation and dire warnings by market operators.

“Ultimately it’s hard to see what this really achieves in total,” said James Waddell, head of European gas at the consultancy Energy Aspects, who added that he did not think it would even achieve its core aim: “This doesn’t really affect the average price that people will pay for gas in Europe.”

The Norwegians, now the biggest suppliers of piped gas to the bloc, were unsurprisingly also unconvinced.

“We have emphasised the importance of choosing measures that do not risk worsening the situation, and of going for market-based measures,” said state secretary Amund Vik.

Síkela was unperturbed, however. He said he had “cleaned the table” ready for the Swedish presidency and was now ready to “finally take out the [champagne]”.

What remains to be seen is whether ministers will be celebrating in February when the gas price cap comes into effect and the storage filling season for gas containers restarts without any Russian supplies.

Chart du jour: Chief quitter

Elon Musk was told by a majority of Twitter users that he should quit as CEO of the social network he paid $44bn for in October, adding to turmoil over the future of the company. It is unclear who would succeed him, or indeed if he will even honour the results of the poll (which he instigated.)

Tackling China, together

As the US steps up efforts to convince European allies to get real about the threat posed by China, Washington’s ambassador to Nato has high praise for the EU’s stance, writes Henry Foy in Brussels.

“What’s interesting is, in some ways, Nato reflects also now what has been stated by the European Union,” said Julianne Smith. “The European Union came out a few years ago talking about the PRC as a systemic challenge. Nato now acknowledges the same thing.”

“I think there could be some interesting opportunities in the future for these two organisations to work together, as we build resilience, as we look at critical infrastructure, supply chains, cyber security,” she added. “There’s a lot we can do together in that space.”

That’s music to the ears of those who want better co-ordination between the two groupings. Headquartered just a few miles apart in Brussels, in recent years they have not always been on the same page, amid calls from some European capitals to build a continental defence structure that relies less on the US.

Russia’s war against Ukraine changed the narrative. Nato’s beefing up of eastern Europe’s defences (bolstered by 20,000 extra American troops) and co-ordination of weapons shipments to Kyiv reminded the EU what it can’t do, while a swift avalanche of EU sanctions on Russia earned the bloc’s suits nods of admiration from the boys in brass.

Efforts by both organisations to now toughen their stance towards Beijing should help build on that trend. As such, few are losing sleep over the ongoing failure to agree on a long-awaited Nato-EU joint declaration, first slated to be released a year ago.

Penned by the offices of Jens Stoltenberg, Nato secretary-general, Charles Michel, European Council president and Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, each delights in blaming the delay on one of the others.

The problem is that the longer one spends preparing something, the more it is expected to be meaningful. “But it for sure won’t be,” deadpans one senior European official who has worked on various draft incarnations.

The overwhelming view on both sides of Brussels is that the declaration is surplus to requirements. Ukraine has made both organisations aware of the other one’s abilities; Smith and others see tackling the challenges posed by China as the next shared task. Adieu, strategic autonomy.

What to watch today

EU environment ministers meet to discuss a proposal for a nature restoration regulation. French president Emmanuel Macron and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attend Baghdad Conference in Amman, Jordan

Notable, Quotable

Nato can continue to rely on us

Alles klar: Germany has reassured Nato that it can still lead one the alliance’s frontline response force after every single one of the country’s 18 most advanced armoured vehicles malfunctioned in a training exercise earlier this month.

Hotel Deripaska: A Russian court has seized a luxury hotel complex owned by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, one of the few oligarchs to have criticised the war in Ukraine, in a sign of the pressure facing the country’s tycoons since the invasion.

Correction: In yesterday’s newsletter, we incorrectly stated that Hungary’s Fidesz party was part of the European Conservatives and Reformists group. In fact, Fidesz has not joined any other group after leaving the EPP.

