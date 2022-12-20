Monster explosion rocks Russia as fireball erupts from gas





A massive explosion has rocked Chuvashiya in western Russia after a gas pipeline ruptured sending a ball of flame soaring into the air. The explosion is reported to have hit the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline.

A massive ball of flame was seen erupting from the damaged pipeline. The blast is the latest in a series of mysterious explosions that have hit critical Russian gas infrastructure since the start of the Ukraine invasion. Firefighters are reported to be having problems reaching the scene of the blast due to the wintery conditions. Faulty equipment has been raised as the most likely cause of the repeated explosions hitting Russia’s pipeline network.





Sanctions are also having an impact with Russia unable to import parts needed to maintain its sprawling gas infrastructure. On Monday another huge explosion hit the Markovskoye condensate treatment plant in eastern Siberia. Seven people were reported to have suffered injuries in the blast which saw flames spread out over a 1,000-square metre area. Three days before an oil facility in the city of Angarsk was also rocked by a massive explosion.

The annexed provinces – Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia – remain fiercely contested. Russia has been contesting recent efforts at capturing the strategic position city of Bakhmut. Capturing Bakhmut, which is located in Donetsk, would cleave Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward the cities that are key Ukrainian strongholds in the province. With the fighting in the east at a stalemate, Moscow has used missiles and drones to attack Ukraine’s power, hoping to leave locals without electricity as freezing winter weather sets in.