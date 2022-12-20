More than 17,000 shoppers gave a perfect rating to this DNA kit

Get an accurate view of your ancestral lineage with this highly-rated DNA kit. iStock

Have you ever wondered about the journey your ancestors took hundreds of years ago? Where did they come from? What were their stories?

Discovering your roots is an amazing and empowering experience, and it doesn’t have to be expensive. AncenstryDNA’s top-rated DNA kit delivers accurate genealogical data, allows you to build family trees, and unlock 35+ personality traits that can help you trace your family’s history — all at an amazing 40% discount! If you’re looking for a Christmas gift under $70 for a curious friend, this DNA kit might be a match! Currently priced at $69, you can save $50 if you take advantage of this limited-time deal.

Uncover your family history under $70

The AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity & Traits Test is 60% off for a limited time. Amazon

AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity & Traits Test: $69.00 (was $119.00)

AncestryDNA is a genetic ethnicity and traits testing kit that offers customers an easy and comprehensive way to learn more about their heritage and family history. The kit only requires a few simple steps for setup and activation — first, activate your DNA kit online and then return the provided saliva sample to our state-of-the-art lab. In six to eight weeks, you’ll have your results ready to view online.

This test goes beyond ethnicity estimates and provides 35+ of your most interesting traits — things like endurance fitness, heart rate recovery, and more. It even includes specialized SideView technology that shows you what ethnicities and matches you have on each side of your family, without needing anyone else to take the test.

With an Ancestry subscription, you can combine what you learn from your DNA with the billions of records available for further insight into your genealogy and origins. AncestryDNA values privacy, ensuring all data is encrypted, and secure databases are employed throughout the process, so you have complete control over your data.

This kit also makes a great Christmas gift! Here’s what one buyer has to say about it:

“Got this for my kids for Christmas! What else to buy people who have everything!! Needless to say they are excited! I did this myself a few years back and still get email updates of new relatives. So it is on-going. Easy to use, step-by-step instructions. The gift that keeps on giving!”

The perfect gift for genealogy enthusiasts

The DNA test offers an exciting way to explore your family history and discover more about yourself in the process. The detailed ethnicity estimates, personalized traits, and easy access to millions of records make this a great gift for genealogy enthusiasts. Grab one now while it’s 40% off.

