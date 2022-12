Essaouira

The port city of Essaouira on Morocco’s Atlantic coast is a top destination for windsurfing, surfing and kitesurfing.

Despite its stunning beach, it’s not known as a sunbathing destination due to the extremely hard blowing wind.

However, the bohemian town is ideal for moody beach walks or tourists can soak up the atmosphere at the town’s fish auction.

Game of Thrones fans will recognise Essaouira’s Skala de la Ville as the walls were used as one of Khalessi’s fortresses.