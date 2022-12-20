MP’s proposal on removal of toxic waste from Union Carbide

The Chemicals and Fertiliser Ministry has forwarded the Madhya Pradesh government’s proposal on disposal of chemical waste lying at the erstwhile Union Carbide site in Bhopal to the Environment Ministry, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertiliser Bagwanth Khuba said as per Union Cabinet’s decision in 2010, the Madhya Pradesh government is responsible for undertaking disposal of chemical waste from the Union Carbide site in Bhopal. As per the decision of the Cabinet, the proposal for the disposal of toxic waste is to be endorsed by the Oversight Committee, formed under the Chairmanship of the Environment Minister, before requesting the Department of Expenditure to release funds for the same.

”The proposal received from State Government of Madhya Pradesh has been forwarded to Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for consideration and endorsement by Oversight Committee,” Khuba said.

The central government has continuously reviewed and issued directions to the Madhya Pradesh government to expedite the process of disposal of erstwhile Union Carbide waste, he added.

