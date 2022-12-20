Categories
Business

Nancy Olson Livingston’s star-filled life, from Milwaukee to

Nancy Olson Livingston’s life has been full of pretty big moments and big personalities since she left the west side of Milwaukee to become an actor.

Her second movie, the 1950 classic “Sunset Boulevard,” earned her an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. Her first husband wrote, during their marriage, “Paint Your Wagon” and “My Fair Lady” (and she helped on the latter). Her second husband ran the record label that guided (and sometimes sparred with) Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra and the Beatles. For more than three decades, she earned accolades for her performances on the big screen, the small screen and the stage. She also fended off sexual advances from Howard Hughes, William Holden and John Kennedy.

And she wrote all of it down.

Reading Olson Livingston’s new autobiography “A Front Row Seat: An Intimate Look at Broadway, Hollywood, and the Age of Glamour” (University Press of Kentucky), you get the sense of a life of celebrity and struggle, of you-are-there moments blended with relatable family challenges.

Nancy Olson Livingston tells her story from growing up in Milwaukee to a celebrity-filled life in New York and Hollywood in

But you also get the story of a life told by someone who, at age 94, still is grounded in a Midwestern sensibility — something Olson Livingston takes pride in.

“I think people sense that about me. They either like it or they feel threatened by it, or they don’t like it,” she said, laughing, in a recent phone interview from her home in California. “But it’s inbred. I care about my neighbors. I am interested in my community, I am particularly interested in the educating of my community, and those were all the things I grew up around. …

“Living and growing up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is probably one of the gifts of my life.”

Actress and Milwaukee native Nancy Olson is surrounded by camera-toting fans at Milwaukee's Warner Theatre on Sept. 11, 1952. She was in town making a personal appearance for her latest movie,

From Milwaukee to Madison to Hollywood

Born at Deaconess Hospital in Milwaukee, Olson Livingston grew up on the 4800 block of Woodlawn Court. In “A Front Row Seat,” she recounts a childhood marked by a degree of privilege, along with a complicated relationship with her competitive mother and an aversion to Wisconsin winters that continues to this day.

“Every morning, I check not only The New York Times but the Los Angeles Times, and I look at the weather,” Olson Livingston said in the phone interview. “And I always look at Milwaukee, because I grew up there, and I walked to school every day. And I looked at what it was today (in the mid-30s, with wind chills in the teens), and I remember so vividly those winds coming off of Lake Michigan and literally, literally going through my bones.”

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.