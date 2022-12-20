Naughty and nice airports for holiday travel: What list is your

What airports are on the naughty list, and which are nice this holiday season? With over 7 million Americans expected to fly, according to AAA, we are all looking for the least hassle and delay.

Analysts churned through customer complaints, flight delays, cancelations, lost baggage claims and ticket cost increases to narrow down the best and worst airports to fly into and out of during the holiday.

Forbes published the list and even included the best and worst airlines to fly during the holiday season after looking at the 100 busiest airports across the U.S.

Let’s start with the good news. Not surprisingly, airports in moderate climates came out on top – six of the top 10 are in California. Mid-sized airports that focused on domestic flights fared better than the major hubs as well.

The best airports during holiday travel

Long Beach Airport in Long Beach, California: Low prices and minimal holiday price hikes, along with few complaints, gave this Los Angeles metro airport near-perfect scores Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Kona, Hawaii: This Big Island airport had the lowest cancelation rate of all 100 airports surveyed Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in San Jose, California: The San Francisco metro airport scored well in on-time flights Sacramento International Airport in Sacramento, California: SMF came in second when it came to the fewest delays among the 100 airports Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California: The San Francisco metro airport is further inland from SFO and doesn’t suffer as many fog delays

While San Francisco metro airports scored well, SFO itself did not. San Francisco International Airport was the 7th worst for holiday travel. High holiday prices for fares and delays took a toll on the rating.

The worst airports for holiday travel

The naughty list of the worst airlines for holiday travel, according to Forbes, starts with Westchester County Airport in the New York metro area. Most of the airports are in areas with weather extremes.

Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, Tennessee Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Bozeman, Montana The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California Norfolk International Airport in Norfolk, Virginia Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin

Top airlines for holiday travel from worst to best

Forbes also rated the 8 largest airlines with the least merry to the merriest passengers.

JetBlue Airways: Topped this list of worst airlines for holiday travel because it had the lowest percentage of on-time flights SkyWest Airlines: The airline had the highest percentage of flight cancelations and was third in mishandled bags Spirit Airlines Southwest Airlines Frontier Airlines American Airlines United Airlines Alaska Airlines: Despite the impressive percentage of mishandled bags and coming in second for canceled flights, the airline had few complaints

Tough travel weather this season

Already, the 2022 holiday season is shaping up to be one for tough travel. A massive winter storm threatens millions as many of us head out of town before Christmas.

