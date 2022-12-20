Nazi concentration camp worker guilty of aiding over 10,000

Prosecutors have called for the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany to give a two-year suspended sentence to defendant Irmgard Furchner, who is accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function.

She was convicted for having “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office.”

Defence lawyers have asked for their client to be acquitted, arguing that the evidence hadn’t shown beyond doubt that Furchner knew about the systematic killings at the camp, meaning there was no proof of intent as required for criminal liability.

In her closing statement, Furchner said she was sorry for what had happened and regretted that she had been at Stutthof at the time.

READ MORE: British Airways flights grounded worldwide due to ‘technical issue’