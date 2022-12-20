NCIS’ Pauley Perrette admits she wants to ‘apologise’ to late mum

Detailing the tragic circumstances surrounding her dad’s death, Perrette shared to her 705.1k Twitter followers: “One year ago my beloved dad died of #Covid.

“His political party told him it was fake and like hundreds of thousands others they killed him with that. There were no Vaccines then.

“Just exhausted health care workers, dead bodies all over. And Me. Saying goodbye. On a nurse’s cell phone.”

Similarly, Perrette was supported by a number of fans, including former NCIS co-star Brian Dietzen who plays Jimmy Palmer.

NCIS season 20 returns to CBS in the USA on Monday, January 9. A UK release date is yet to be announced.